Watch J. Cole Perform ‘No Sleeep’ With Janet Jackson at Atl’s One Music Festival

J. Cole gave fans a thrill at Atlanta's annual ONE Music Fest when he took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform their 2015 collaborative record "No Sleeep."

The moment took place on Saturday with Jackson, dressed in an all-Black outfit, interacting with the crowd before Cole walked on stage and caused fans to cheer in excitement.

"I go my way, you go yours/ You taste real life, I taste tours (alright)/ Sweet at first, but after a while/ Too much sugar, they say, is bad for your smile," J. Cole rapped as he stood by Jackson.