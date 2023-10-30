Watch J. Cole Perform ‘No Sleeep’ With Janet Jackson at Atl’s One Music Festival

J. Cole gave fans a thrill at Atlanta's annual ONE Music Fest when he took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform their 2015 collaborative record "No Sleeep."
The moment took place on Saturday with Jackson, dressed in an all-Black outfit, interacting with the crowd before Cole walked on stage and caused fans to cheer in excitement.
"I go my way, you go yours/ You taste real life, I taste tours (alright)/ Sweet at first, but after a while/ Too much sugar, they say, is bad for your smile," J. Cole rapped as he stood by Jackson.
The song is featured on Jackson's eleventh studio album, which dropped on June 2015, and was produced by her longtime collaborators, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. It also peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
J. Cole has been busy popping up at other people's shows this year. In July, Drake brought him out during his stop at Montreal's Bell Centre for his It's All a Blur Tour. In the following month, Cole showed up at 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he made a bold statement about 50's debut album.
"Can I say this before I walk off stage? If you don't make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to do this shit 50 muthafucking Cent, Curtis Jackson," Cole said in front of a raucous crowd. "Get Rich or Die Tryin' is the best album of all time I don't give a fuck what you talking about," Cole said. "It's Get Rich or Die Tryin' at number one and it's Thriller at number two, and I love Michael Jackson."