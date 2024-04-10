J. Cole Joins Bas at NYC Show Following Kendrick Lamar Diss Apology

J. Cole made his first public appearance at Bas' latest show in New York City following his apology to Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

On Tuesday night, the Dreamville leader popped up at the closing show of Bas's tour that took place in Irving Plaza in NYC. In video footage shared online, Bas had a fan join him on stage to perform Cole's verse off their 2013 track titled "Lit."

As the fan ran through the verse, Cole showed up out of nowhere, which caused the audience to cheer loudly. The North Carolina native then applauded the fan for rapping his verse before grabbing the mic to perform "H.Y.B." off his latest mixtape, Might Delete Later.