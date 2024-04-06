GloRilla and JT Trade Shots Following Rumors of Beef: 'Mentioned Yo Name to Clear the Air'

GloRilla and JT had themselves a tense back-and-forth situation on social media.

On Friday, the two rappers got on the platform formally known as Twitter to get some things off their chest after Glo mentioned her relationship with JT on her latest mixtape titled Ehhthang Ehhthang . On the song “Aite,” Glo claimed there’s no bad blood with JT after fans thought they were beefing following an alleged slapping altercation at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I just pray one day the bad bitches would come together/’Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some fuckin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/ Know bitches always havin’ ana that they keep a secret,” Glo rapped.

JT caught wind of the song and hopped on Twitter to call her out over what she believed was fake unity amongst female rappers.

“I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b***hes now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!” JT tweeted.