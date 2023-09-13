Gillie Da Kid Gets Emotional About His Son’s Death, Says He ‘Became a Man’ After Washing His Body

Gillie Da Kid has reflected on the death of his son, YNG Cheese, and how the funeral process made him a man.

During his visit to The Pivot Podcast, Gillie explained how prepping his son’s body under Islamic tradition changed him and how it was an “emotional arc.”

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” he began. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.”

He continued, “It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, y’know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”