Gillie Da Kid Gets Emotional About His Son’s Death, Says He ‘Became a Man’ After Washing His Body

Gillie Da Kid has reflected on the death of his son, YNG Cheese, and how the funeral process made him a man.
During his visit to The Pivot Podcast, Gillie explained how prepping his son’s body under Islamic tradition changed him and how it was an “emotional arc.”
“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” he began. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.”
He continued, “It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, y’know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”
Gillie also took time out to thank Freeway for standing by his side throughout the painful ordeal. According to Gillie, Freeway helped him get through what he explained was the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.
YNG Cheese was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia back in July. The 25-year-old was shot in the back and taken to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead. Police are still searching for suspects.
Following Cheese’s death, Gillie took to Instagram with an emotional tribute to his son. In his caption, the former rapper said he missed his son while also explaining his absence has left a “black hole” in his heart.
“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” he wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji].”