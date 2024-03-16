Donald Glover to Re-Release and Update '3.15.20' as 'Atavista'

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino is set to return with an updated version of his 2020 album 3.15.20.

On Friday, Glover teased the project on his Instagram Stories on the fourth anniversary of his latest full-length offering.

Released on March 15, 2020, 3.15.20 arrived as the follow-up to Gambino's third studio album 2016's Awaken, My Love!. The original LP dropped with a white square as its cover artwork, with the track titles corresponding to the minute and second each played on a full album playback.

Childish Gambino's new release comes with a new title, Atavista, as well as official cover art. In addition, the new tracklist has titles like "Algorhythm," "Time," "Little Foot Big Foot," and "Why Go To The Party," among others.