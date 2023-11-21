Dame Dash Calls Out N.O.R.E. Over Lyor Cohen Interview Remarks: ‘Just Defend Me a Little’

Damon Dash has responded to the comments Lyor Cohen made about him during an episode of Drink Champs.

During his interview on The CEO Show, Dame reflected on Cohen's episode on Drink Champs, where he shared several stories from his days working at Def Jam Records in the '90s. One of the topics that came up was his relationship with Dame. N.O.R.E. asked him if he was responsible for Dame and Jay-Z no longer working together, which he denied.

Back in 2014, Dame Dash said during an interview with VLADTV that Lyor was responsible for ruining Roc-A-Fella Records. Dame went as far as saying Lyor is a "fake CEO" and wanted him to stop "raping" the culture in that 2014 interview.

In the talk with The CEO Show, Dame said he expected a certain level of respect from N.O.R.E., someone he's helped out in the past and who's fully aware of the fractured union between himself and Lyor. However, despite saying good things about him, Dame felt that N.O.R.E also likes to ask questions that hurt his character.