Consequence Says He Has a New Song With YNW Melly: "This Might Be the Last Feature He Did"

Consequence may have gotten YNW Melly's last guest feature on a new song off his upcoming album.

During a recent interview with XXL, the rapper revealed Melly recorded a feature on a song called "Overdose." According to Cons, he flew down to Miami in 2019 for a studio session with Melly, Timbaland, Chief Keef, and more, and he was met with friction from a young rapper who didn't know who he was.

The 46-year-old rapper said he had to leave the room as he was offended by the disrespect but received nothing but praise from Melly, who was eager to work with him.

"He literally was just like, 'Yo, I got you OG yeah,' wrote the shit," he recalled. "He just was on some, 'Yo, yeah I got you, Unc,' type shit. So he ain't do nothing but respect me...Then literally the next week I think is when that shit started cooking with the case...So I think this might be the last feature he did."