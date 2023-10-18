Bow Wow Calls Today's Rappers 'Subpar,' Wants Record Labels to 'Bring Back Artist Development'

Bow Wow thinks record labels need to put more time into artist development due to the current landscape of hip-hop, which he feels needs some work.
On Monday, the rapper took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to vent about record labels putting out "subpar ass artists" who aren't getting the proper knowledge on how to maneuver through the game. According to Bow Weezy, there are artists who know what they're doing and deserve a push from these labels.
"Can we please bring back artist development at these labels," he wrote. "Do these labels even care about these artist? Yall be throwing them on platforms knowing they not ready. A boxer is trained and taught before battle. We just keep throwing these subpar ass artist out here with no proper teaching."
He continued, "Its too many real ones out here on the come up like symba west side boogie i can name so many more lady london, lola like new artist that GOT IT! who deserve the push… but instead … man im done even speaking on it haha shit be getting me hot."
Bow Wow had one last word where he demanded these labels stop pushing mediocre talent and let the real artists shine.
"Stop pushing that bs on us," he said. "The fans are waking up and hip-hop is about to change for the better. Stay in the house if you playing and move over and let the real ones play."
He added, "They cant talk. I don’t understand wtf they saying. Be dry as hell in interviews. Yall know i take the stage serious! I dont even wanna get on they stage presence. Rapping over vocals shit is sloppy out here man. We gotta clean this shit up. Get better or get tf out the way."
During his walk through the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards in June, the 36-year-old explained how he felt hip-hop is now lacking the talent that makes music "last forever" and that MCs need to focus on "artistry" that results in "real good music."
"You really gotta have talent, you really gotta go," he explained at the time. "I think people are starting to get tired of it now, that's why you don't see nothing charting. ... Ain't nobody doing nothing different. So it's time to shake the game up and get it back to what it need to get back to. ... I ain't heard nothing that I say, 'I'mma hear this 30 years from now.'"