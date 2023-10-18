Bow Wow Calls Today's Rappers 'Subpar,' Wants Record Labels to 'Bring Back Artist Development'

Bow Wow thinks record labels need to put more time into artist development due to the current landscape of hip-hop, which he feels needs some work.

On Monday, the rapper took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to vent about record labels putting out "subpar ass artists" who aren't getting the proper knowledge on how to maneuver through the game. According to Bow Weezy, there are artists who know what they're doing and deserve a push from these labels.

"Can we please bring back artist development at these labels," he wrote. "Do these labels even care about these artist? Yall be throwing them on platforms knowing they not ready. A boxer is trained and taught before battle. We just keep throwing these subpar ass artist out here with no proper teaching."

He continued, "Its too many real ones out here on the come up like symba west side boogie i can name so many more lady london, lola like new artist that GOT IT! who deserve the push… but instead … man im done even speaking on it haha shit be getting me hot."