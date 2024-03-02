Boosie Badazz Shares Footage of Alleged Stalker Getting Arrested in Front of His House

Boosie Badazz is the latest celebrity to deal with an alleged case of stalking, and he's taken the matter into his own hands.
On Friday evening, the rapper shared several clips on Instagram showing the front gate of his home, where police are seen speaking to the alleged stalker. As Boosie is holding his phone and recording everything taking place, you can hear him explain the circumstances that led to this situation.
"Yeah, we got her ass now, look," Boosie said in the video. "Crazy stalker bitch. Other day, she pulled up, jumped out with two BB guns, talkin' bout she finna spray the house. The day before that, after that, she jumped out again with two BB Guns and tried to walk up on [his son] Tootie."
Boosie alleges this woman has come to his house repeatedly, before he ultimately called the cops on her on Friday.
"Last week, she came again, talkin' bout we married and I bought her $20,000 earrings. A month ago, she did some more shit," he continued. "Now, today, she come block my driveway off so nobody can come through, talkin' bout she ready to die, with her kids in the car. Stalker ass bitch — you tryin' a n***a now."
Boosie isn't the only artist who's been dealing with a stalker recently. In January, authorities arrested a man who had been seen lurking around Taylor Swift's New York City home. Prosecutors stated he'd been in front of Swift's home 30 times over two months. According to TMZ, the man was charged with stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the first and second degrees. It's currently unclear what charges Boosie's alleged stalker may now be facing.