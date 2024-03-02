Boosie Badazz Shares Footage of Alleged Stalker Getting Arrested in Front of His House

Boosie Badazz is the latest celebrity to deal with an alleged case of stalking, and he's taken the matter into his own hands.

On Friday evening, the rapper shared several clips on Instagram showing the front gate of his home, where police are seen speaking to the alleged stalker. As Boosie is holding his phone and recording everything taking place, you can hear him explain the circumstances that led to this situation.

"Yeah, we got her ass now, look," Boosie said in the video. "Crazy stalker bitch. Other day, she pulled up, jumped out with two BB guns, talkin' bout she finna spray the house. The day before that, after that, she jumped out again with two BB Guns and tried to walk up on [his son] Tootie."