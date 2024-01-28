Benny the Butcher Recalls Artist Bailing on Studio Session Because Their Outfit Wasn’t Right

Benny the Butcher has revealed an artist canceled a studio session on him because they didn't have the right outfit.

During his conversation on Apple Music with Ebro Darden, Benny reflected on how much of a circus the rap game has become with all the rappers who are more worried about their image than rhymes. There was one situation that made him realize the game isn't filled with authentic rappers.

"I was going to do a feature with this artist," says Benny. "This artist, honestly, I see them doing their thing, but they could've never came and step to me and get a feature on their own. Some other people stepped to me said, 'We got the paper, we want to pay you to do this.' I'm like 'Ok, set it up for the next day.'"

He continued, "When the time came, you know, they was calling me like, 'Man, this person didn't have... their outfit wasn't right, so they couldn't do it,' and I closed the book on that. I didn't want to do this shit anyway. Your outfit wasn't right cause all they wanted to do was come and take pictures next to me. I thought we was about to get in the booth. I thought we were about to do what we do, but it's over. I closed the door on that."