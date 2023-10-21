2 Chainz Hilariously Recalls Buying a Lawnmower and Strip Club for His Birthday

2 Chainz told Jimmy Fallon he celebrated his most recent birthday by purchasing a new lawn mower and strip club.

During his visit to The Tonight Show alongside Lil Wayne, the Atlanta rap legend reflected on the gifts he bought himself for his 46th birthday last month. According to 2 Chainz, he wanted to feel like a regular person and bought a lawn mower to cut his own grass.

"I bought a lawn mower and a strip club," 2 Chainz said as Lil Wayne couldn't keep his laughter in. "I've lived in apartments my whole life, then I became a rapper, and I got me a house, and then I had money, so I pay people to do everything for me like most rich people do. And then I woke up, and I said, 'You know what? I've never cut the grass before.'"

He continued, "I felt like maybe I hadn't crossed over the threshold of manhood, and so I woke up, and I got me a John Deere. Zero-turn."