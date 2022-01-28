Ace Hood Drops New Single "Glory"

As Ace Hood gears up to release his M.I.N.D. EP on Feb. 25, the Florida rapper has returned with a boastful new single titled “Glory.”
Over snarling hi-hats and booming bass, the track finds Hood spitting dense metaphorical bars about the obstacles that have stood in his way over the years, and compares his experiences to the everyday experience of the Black community.
“The blacker the berry, you know ain’t no sort of compassion/Had to study their tactics/We living gods, and they trying to bury our magic/In a devilish fashion,” he raps.
“Glory” is the second single from Hood’s M.I.N.D., which stands for Memories Inside Never Die. He previously dropped “Little Light” in 2021.
Aside from cranking out new music, the Hood Nation MC hosted Complex and Spotify’s recent podcast Infamous: The Story of YNW Melly. Ace was the perfect fit to speak on the 22-year-old incarcerated artist, having grown up a mere two hours from his hometown.
“I related to being in a small city and knowing that once success comes into that picture, and once success comes into that dynamic, things change. Friendships change and it just alters the dynamic of things,” Hood said in an interview with Complex. The eight-episode series saw the “Out Here Grindin’” lyricist take listeners through YNW Melly’s childhood, his explosive rise to fame, and the events that resulted in him being arrested on double murder charges.
“It gives you further information on who [Melly and his counterparts] were, the lifestyle that they live, what type of relationships they had,” Ace added of Infamous. “It gives you more clarity on where the case is, where it stands, where the case is going, and just gives you insight of the type of person he is and the human being that he is outside of just the case.”
Listen to Ace Hood’s new single “Glory” below.