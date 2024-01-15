Kanye West Shares Love for Kid Cudi's New Album Following Rift Between Artists

The post comes just a month after the pair were seen talking and hugging it out at an event for Vultures in Las Vegas. At one of the events for Vultures, Ye and Ty also previewed a new song that appeared to feature vocals from Cudi, although it's not immediately obvious whether they're new vocals or from an older studio session.

The two artists, who teamed up for the full-length collab album Kids See Ghosts in 2018, had a falling out sometime in 2021 behind the scenes as Ye slipped further and further into far-right conspiracy theories. Cudi said that Ye, who praised Hitler in a bizarre and troubling interview in 2022, was no longer his friend following the release of Pusha-T's "Rock n Roll," on which they both featured.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi said in April 2022. “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

Before that, Ye announced that Cudi wouldn't appear on Donda II because he was "friends with you know who," referring to the multihyphenate's mortal enemy Pete Davidson, who briefly dated his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It appears that's all water under the bridge now, though, even if Cudi has remained relatively tight-lipped on where his relationship with Ye is at these days.