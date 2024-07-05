Ken Carson Unleashes 'A Great Chaos' Deluxe Edition

The Opium signee would continue to tease the effort over the following months, sharing photos of More Chaos-branded merch and snippets of unreleased tracks. On April 12, Carson released “Overseas,” a catchy 808-heavy track.

The track — produced by Lukrative, Nick Spiders, Esko, and Lucian — found Carson reflecting on his status in the game as well as his come-up within the hip-hop world: “I wish I could go back in time to tell myself, ‘You gon’ be rich,’” he rapped. “When I’m in Miami, I feel like LeBron, number 6/Every day I wake up, I’m feelin’ myself like Bey and Nicki.”

As expected, “Overseas” appears on the album's deluxe along with titles like "more chaos," "mewtwo," "leather jacket," and more.

You can stream the project now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.