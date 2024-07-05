Ken Carson Unleashes 'A Great Chaos' Deluxe Edition

Ken Carson is back for more.
After months of teasers and growing anticipation, the ATL rapper returned Thursday night with the deluxe edition of 2023’s A Great Chaos. Ken first hinted at the drop this past Halloween when he shared a photo of signed album copies along with a phone case emblazoned with the phrase, “More Chaos.”
Anticipation surged less than a week later, as Ken took to X with a message that simply read, “more.”
The Opium signee would continue to tease the effort over the following months, sharing photos of More Chaos-branded merch and snippets of unreleased tracks. On April 12, Carson released “Overseas,” a catchy 808-heavy track.
The track — produced by Lukrative, Nick Spiders, Esko, and Lucian — found Carson reflecting on his status in the game as well as his come-up within the hip-hop world: “I wish I could go back in time to tell myself, ‘You gon’ be rich,’” he rapped. “When I’m in Miami, I feel like LeBron, number 6/Every day I wake up, I’m feelin’ myself like Bey and Nicki.”
As expected, “Overseas” appears on the album's deluxe along with titles like "more chaos," "mewtwo," "leather jacket," and more.
You can stream the project now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
Ken is now gearing up for the Chaos World Tour, which kicks off July 8 in Orlando. The world trek will include stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York City, London, and Berlin, and will conclude October 5 in Prague. You can check out the full tour schedule below.