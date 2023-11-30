"Many Men" Producer Responds to 50 Cent Deeming Song His Least Favorite on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'

"Many Men" producer Six Figga Digga spoke with TMZ Hip Hop about 50 Cent revealing he once considered the track to be his least favorite off his now 20-year-old debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

"In my humble opinion, to me, that was the point," Digga said in defense of the song at the 1:16 mark. "If you got a track like that, along with the other tracks that Dr. Dre did, then it's not going to sound the same because I'm not Dr. Dre."

He added, "Also, when it was done, it was a different frame of mind, a different way of thinking, so when you're trying to blend those two things together, I can see that."

In an interview with Apple Music 1's Rebecca Judd, 50 explained that "Many Men" was his least favorite song because it didn't fit the tempo of the rest of his iconic album.

"'Many Men' was my least favorite at that point because musically we was in the boom-bap phase," he said. "We was in that hard-hitting intensity, the energy on the records, and it's the slowest song on Get Rich or Die Tryin'. And it's now the tempo that the artists are rapping to. So the fast tempo, hard-hitting beats, that was that era, that time period. And the whole album had it."

Digga believes the Young Buck-featured "Blood Hound" is not only the worst song off Get Rich or Die Tryin', but he also thinks the track sticks out musically because 50 Cent was trying to incorporate a sound that was popular at the time.

"At that time, the Southern influence was still taking over. I mean, he signed Young Buck because of his influence coming from, you know, that era of Juvenile and all of that type of sound," he said at the 38-second mark. "50 was the one that was bringing the New York sound back, but that ‘Blood Hound’ song, I feel like that was kinda catering to that audience that was happening at the time."