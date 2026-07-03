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RZA
Pop Culture

RZA Gives His Picks for Top Anime You Should Watch

He also shares one that he wants to keep to himself.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Jack Harlow with curly hair and glasses, and Ice Spice with pink hair and a cross necklace, are pictured side by side.
Music

Jack Harlow Says ‘Iconic' Ice Spice Is One of His ‘Favorite Artists to Come Out This Decade'

Jack Harlow praised Ice Spice on Instagram, calling her “truly iconic” and naming her one of his favorite artists of the decade.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Reveals ‘Princess Mononoke’ Is His Favorite Movie Ever

He's an avid anime fan who loves 'Naruto' too.

Trey Alston123 days ago
Quentin Tarantino, wearing a black tuxedo, smiling against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Picks His ‘Masterpiece,’ His ‘Favorite’ Movie, and the One He Was ‘Born to Make'

The legendary director said 'Kill Bill' is the "ultimate Tarantino movie' and that no one else could make it.

Mark Elibert335 days ago
The image shows The Weeknd on the left, wearing a brown jacket, and the album cover for "My Dear Melancholy," on the right.
Music

The Weeknd Says His Best Album Is ‘My Dear Melancholy’: ‘There Was No Fillers'

On the latest episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk," the Weeknd reflected on the process of making his 2018 EP with co-star Jenna Ortega.

Alex Ocho429 days ago
Advertisement
Music

"Many Men" Producer Responds to 50 Cent Deeming Song His Least Favorite on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'

The multihyphenate Six Figga Digga believes the track became hugely influential on hip-hop.

Jose Martinez962 days ago
This is an image of Khia on the left and image of Saweeti on the right
Music

Khia Says Saweetie’s “ICY GRL” Is Her 'Least Favorite' Sample of “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)”

A TikTok user posted a video of Khia providing her opinion on the different artists who have sampled her 2002 smash single “My Neck, My Back (Lick It).”

Starr Savoy1209 days ago
Wiz Khalifa in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid
Music

Exclusive Clip: Wiz Khalifa Explains Why He's Always Liked Biggie More Than 2Pac

In a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wiz Khalifa explained why he’s always preferred the Notorious B.I.G. over 2Pac, despite his respect for both.

Joe Price1458 days ago

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