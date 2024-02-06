Ludacris Details Justin Timberlake's Hilariously Salty Response to Rapper's '07 Grammy Win

The 2007 Grammy Awards ceremony was a memorable one for Ludacris.
The MC and actor won Best Rap Album for Release Therapy and Best Rap Song for "Money Maker." The moment was punctuated by an encounter involving Justin Timberlake, who was less than thrilled about Luda's exuberance backstage.
"Because I was so passionate after I got that award, I went backstage and at this time they had all the artists separated by curtains," 46-year-old Ludacris recalled during his appearance on Drink Champs. "I say that to say, I get back and I'm like, 'Yeah! Fuck yeah, I made it! I did it! I won!"
Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, Pharrell's In My Mind, Game Theory by The Roots, and T.I.'s King were the other nominees in the Best Rap Album category.
"And all of a sudden I hear this voice on the other side of the curtain and motherfucker was like, 'Shut the fuck up! Some of us didn't win no goddamn Grammys today," Luda continued. "I pulled that curtain back and Justin Timberlake was on the other side."
Ludacris did not seem bothered by Timberlake's remark, calling him a "gangsta."
The anger was temporary for Timberlake, who would go on to win Best Dance Recording for "SexyBack" and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the T.I.-assisted "My Love" in the same ceremony.