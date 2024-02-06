Ludacris Details Justin Timberlake's Hilariously Salty Response to Rapper's '07 Grammy Win

The 2007 Grammy Awards ceremony was a memorable one for Ludacris .

The MC and actor won Best Rap Album for Release Therapy and Best Rap Song for "Money Maker." The moment was punctuated by an encounter involving Justin Timberlake , who was less than thrilled about Luda's exuberance backstage.

"Because I was so passionate after I got that award, I went backstage and at this time they had all the artists separated by curtains," 46-year-old Ludacris recalled during his appearance on Drink Champs . "I say that to say, I get back and I'm like, 'Yeah! Fuck yeah, I made it! I did it! I won!"

Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, Pharrell's In My Mind, Game Theory by The Roots, and T.I.'s King were the other nominees in the Best Rap Album category.