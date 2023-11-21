You simply had to be there.

Few things were as enjoyable as listening to two or more rappers air out their grievances with one another on a New York City-based radio show. One moment you had the usual host conducting their live interview, and then, the mess began. A caller joined the conversation and it turned out to be the rapper they were feuding with.

These types of interactions have been reduced to social media, where the participants are more than likely carefully crafting a response, instead of just letting it fly. These exchanges have become something people are now fondly looking back, so let's take a trip down memory lane along with some Twitter users who remember.

Cam'ron Turned His Hot Line Into a Hot (Diss) Song