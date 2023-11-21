Hip-Hop Fans Are Looking Back Fondly at Rappers Beefing on NYC Radio

Nothing quite like heated arguments over the airwaves.

Nov 21, 2023
Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group / Getty Images
Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group / Getty Images

You simply had to be there.

Few things were as enjoyable as listening to two or more rappers air out their grievances with one another on a New York City-based radio show. One moment you had the usual host conducting their live interview, and then, the mess began. A caller joined the conversation and it turned out to be the rapper they were feuding with.

These types of interactions have been reduced to social media, where the participants are more than likely carefully crafting a response, instead of just letting it fly. These exchanges have become something people are now fondly looking back, so let's take a trip down memory lane along with some Twitter users who remember.

Cam'ron Turned His Hot Line Into a Hot (Diss) Song

Twitter: @My_Fish_Died

Following the hearty laughter, Cam can be heard repeatedly saying 50 Cent's first name, Curtis, which would later be used in a diss track directed at his adversary.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com


Ray J Vows to Not Curse Since He's on Live Radio, Proceeds to Curse Two Seconds Later

Twitter: @8Flavs


Bah Gawd, That's Jim Jones' Music

Twitter: @Damewilson9


Jadakiss and Diddy Get Into an Explosive Argument Over Publishing Before Making Things Right

Twitter: @guap_ant
RappersRadioBeefNew York CityHip HopCam'ron50 CentHot 97FabolousJim JonesJadakissTwitter ReactionsNYCRay JNostalgia

Latest in Music