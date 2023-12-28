Fat Joe Reflects on Apologizing to Someone He Accused of Stealing During Friend's Funeral

Fat Joe recently opened up about apologizing to someone he had wrongly accused of stealing in the past.

Joe attended the funeral of longtime friend and Terror Squad member Raul Conde earlier this month. According to Daily Mail, DJ Khaled, N.O.R.E. and Scott Storch were also in attendance. The Bronx native took to Instagram last month to reflect on the passing of Conde, who died at the age of 52 from a fatal heart attack.

"My Day 1 how can a man love another man more than your own biological family," he wrote. "You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids we did everything we dreamed of i love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you, you were God sent my brother I wish I could get one last talk with you."