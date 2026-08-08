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Roots Picnic Is In London This Weekend f/ Nas, Benny The Butcher, Sasha Keable & More

Crystal Palace Bowl. August 8-9, 2026.

Image via Live Nation
Image via Live Nation

Roots Picnic, the iconic Philadelphia-born music festival founded by The Roots, is crossing the Atlantic for the very first time, bringing its celebrated blend of hip-hop, R&B and soul to London’s Crystal Palace Bowl for a major two-day event on Saturday 8th August and Sunday 9th August, 2026.

The festival will open on Saturday with a special two-hour joint performance from Nas & The Roots, alongside sets from Sasha Keable, J.PERIOD Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Yasiin Bey and Benny The Butcher, and Nia Smith. Sunday’s bill will feature a special Sunday Jam, led by Robert Glasper and Questlove, with appearances from Common and Bilal. Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton will headline the day, joined by Musiq Soulchild, Floetry, and Gotts Street Park with Olive Jones, rounding out an epic weekend celebrating the rich musical legacy and forward-looking spirit of Roots Picnic.

Hamilton and Floetry will both make their UK return after a decade away, and both days will feature DJ sets from Benji B. The London edition forms part of Palace Bowl Presents, a new festival series running from July 31 to August 16 and bringing an eclectic mix of international artists to the historic Crystal Palace Bowl.

For tickets and more info, head here.

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