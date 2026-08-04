Swedish House Mafia To Headline Historic Ullevi Stadium Double Bill

Swedish House Mafia are set to make history when they headline Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on August 29, marking what has been announced as the trio’s biggest concert to date.



The Swedish electronic music icons—Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso—will return to home soil for a landmark performance at one of the country’s most famous venues, with demand so strong that an additional show on August 28 was also added. The concerts will also feature Swedish duo Deki Alem as the support act.



Ullevi has hosted some of the world’s biggest artists over the decades, making it a fitting stage for a group whose influence on modern dance music is undeniable. Fans can expect a spectacular stadium production, complete with immersive visuals, pyrotechnics and a setlist packed with career-defining anthems and newer material from the group’s recent releases.

The Gothenburg concerts are expected to attract fans from across Europe, turning the city into a hub for electronic music over the final weekend of August. With tens of thousands of attendees anticipated, the event is shaping up to be one of Sweden’s standout live music experiences of 2026. For long-time followers and first-time concertgoers alike, Swedish House Mafia’s return to Sweden promises an unforgettable celebration of one of the country’s most successful musical exports.



For tickets and more info, head here.