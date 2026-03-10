DJ EZ, Anz, Finn & More Set For NTS x Johnnie Walker Music Weekender

This weekend, renowned whiskey brand Johnnie Walker will hit Manchester for a massive, three-day long weekender with online radio hub NTS as part of the launch of Keep Walking Live: Manchester.
The citywide weekender taps directly into Manchester’s deep-rooted musical DNA. Few cities in the UK have shaped modern music culture quite like Manchester from the post-punk movement of the late ’70s and the acid house revolution of the Haçienda era, through to the city’s ongoing influence across underground club music, experimental electronic sounds and the new wave of UK jazz. With Keep Walking Live, Johnnie Walker is placing that creative legacy front and centre while celebrating the venues, artists and communities that continue to push the city forward.
Created in partnership with NTS, one of the world’s most respected independent music platforms, the programme spreads across some of Manchester’s most important grassroots venues, including SOUP, Eastern Bloc, New Century and Impiety Hour. Rather than a traditional festival setup, the weekend unfolds as a citywide takeover, with each night focusing on a different corner of the scene that makes Manchester such a unique musical ecosystem.
Running from March 13–15, the programme spans three nights and three distinct sonic worlds. Each evening taps into a different scene currently thriving in the city from bass-heavy underground club culture to forward-thinking jazz and experimental live performance, all unfolding across some of Manchester’s most iconic and culturally significant venues.
This weekend, renowned whiskey brand Johnnie Walker will hit Manchester for a massive, three-day long weekender with online radio hub NTS as part of the launch of Keep Walking Live: Manchester.
To kick things off, they’re starting with high tempos and low frequencies as DJ EZ, Finn, Anz, KD22LR and tyronwithnoe take over Soup, a two-floor venue that’s been host to some of the best new underground parties in recent memory.
For the second night, they’re doubling up with two parties running simultaneously, one at Eastern Bloc and one at New Century. At Eastern Bloc, in the Northern Quarter, they’ve got sets from Kim Lana, Annabel Fraser, and Rick. Meanwhile, over at the iconic New Century on Hanover Street, you can expect sets from Captain Lulaz, Charisse C, Kokoroko, Kusasa and Venna.
For the grand finale, they’re going out in style with an intimate night at the Impiety Hour, fka P3 Annihilation Eve, with sets from Nubya Garcia, Oriki and a special DJ set from Space Afrika.
Tickets are £5 via DICE, with 100% of net ticket proceeds donated to Manchester music charity Brighter Sound, helping to develop emerging artists and strengthen grassroots music initiatives across the city. Through this partnership, Johnnie Walker is directly reinvesting in Manchester’s music community, supporting an organisation that has spent more than two decades championing new talent through artist development programmes, mentorship and international collaborations. Funds raised through Keep Walking Live: Manchester will help power new opportunities for artists across the region, reinforcing the grassroots networks that continue to drive the city’s ever-evolving music culture.
Grab your ticket here.