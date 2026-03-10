DJ EZ, Anz, Finn & More Set For NTS x Johnnie Walker Music Weekender

This weekend, renowned whiskey brand Johnnie Walker will hit Manchester for a massive, three-day long weekender with online radio hub NTS as part of the launch of Keep Walking Live: Manchester.

The citywide weekender taps directly into Manchester’s deep-rooted musical DNA. Few cities in the UK have shaped modern music culture quite like Manchester from the post-punk movement of the late ’70s and the acid house revolution of the Haçienda era, through to the city’s ongoing influence across underground club music, experimental electronic sounds and the new wave of UK jazz. With Keep Walking Live, Johnnie Walker is placing that creative legacy front and centre while celebrating the venues, artists and communities that continue to push the city forward.

Created in partnership with NTS, one of the world’s most respected independent music platforms, the programme spreads across some of Manchester’s most important grassroots venues, including SOUP, Eastern Bloc, New Century and Impiety Hour. Rather than a traditional festival setup, the weekend unfolds as a citywide takeover, with each night focusing on a different corner of the scene that makes Manchester such a unique musical ecosystem.

Running from March 13–15, the programme spans three nights and three distinct sonic worlds. Each evening taps into a different scene currently thriving in the city from bass-heavy underground club culture to forward-thinking jazz and experimental live performance, all unfolding across some of Manchester’s most iconic and culturally significant venues.

This weekend, renowned whiskey brand Johnnie Walker will hit Manchester for a massive, three-day long weekender with online radio hub NTS as part of the launch of Keep Walking Live: Manchester.