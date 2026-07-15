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Muni Long Details 'Deterioration' of Health, Says She Didn't Receive 'Support' At Home

The R&B singer-songwriter recalled her "home life" not being helpful to her health problems.

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MICHAEL TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

Muni Long believes that her painful home life exacerbated her health problems.

The R&B singer-songwriter appeared on the Wednesday (July 15) episode of Shawn Stockman’s On That Note and discussed undergoing double lung transplant surgery. Long, who also has lupus, shared that her lung ailment was a manifestation of issues that she was having at home, a possible reference to her estranged husband, Raysean Hairston. The spouses, who were married for 9 years, share a son.

Around the 12-minute mark of the video below, Long recounted developing pneumonia while on The Boy Is Mine Tour last year after her tour bus lost heat and was “blowing dust.”

“I went to the hospital. I missed about five or six tour dates, which was a huge blow financially,” she continued. “I took the tour because of all the things that were going on in my personal life.”

The vocalist added that she “should have went home after that first episode,” but went back on the road and was able to perform five more shows.

“I think it was the St. Louis show. I was so ill. I made it to the show just barely,” she recalled. “And I only had time to perform hours and hours of May for me. And then that next day, I think it was Thanksgiving, I went home and I woke up in the hospital.”

Earlier in the conversation, Long said that there were “deeply personal things” that she did not acknowledge while being “in a stressful work environment.”

“So, it's like when your lungs are having trouble, that's grief. When your knees are having trouble, that's not being able to stand up for yourself. When you're having throat issues, blocked throat chakra, that's you can't speak up for yourself. So these are all things that I was dealing with,” she explained, referencing book The Secret Language of the Body.

“So I've been just doing a lot of work to undo all of that stuff. But it's hard to heal when you're constantly getting thrown back into battle every day,” Long continued. “And I think it just it was a consistent just deterioration of my health. And then my home life wasn't helping at all. I did not have the support at home that I should have.”

Last month, Long was a guest on Good Morning America, where she detailed being given the option to undergo double lung transplant surgery to enter hospice.

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