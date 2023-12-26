Youngboy Never Broke Again Asks Gillie Da Kid What Makes Him Happy After Losing His Son

He continued, "When I wake up, that's the first thing I think about. But I also know that I gotta be strong for my family."

YoungBoy got into therapist mode, asking, "What makes you happy?"

"What make me happy is knowing the fact that out of the history of my motherfucking family life, I was the n***a that did it," Gille replied. "I was the n***a that said, 'Naw, the next generation ain't gon' be fucked up. 'Cause I'm leaving something."

Gillie, who was a pallbearer during his son's funeral at The Met Philadelphia, shared on The Pivot Podcast in September that preparing his son's body under Islamic tradition made him a man.

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” Gillie explained. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.”

He continued, “It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, you know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”