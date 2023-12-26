Youngboy Never Broke Again Asks Gillie Da Kid What Makes Him Happy After Losing His Son

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Gillie Da Kid had a heart-to-heart moment on the latest episode of podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game.
Around the 24:40-minute mark of the interview posted on Christmas Eve, YoungBoy turned the tables on the hosts, asking Gillie how he feels today, as the rapper and podcaster's son, YNG Cheese, was killed in July. Cheese's death occurred during a triple homicide, where the 25-year-old was shot in the back on the 5800 block of North Mascher Street, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.
"How I feel about life today, just to be honest with you, bro, it's difficult," Gillie told the Decided 2 rapper. "I just lost my son, you know what I'm saying? I struggle every day, you know what I mean? My son was a year older than you."
He continued, "When I wake up, that's the first thing I think about. But I also know that I gotta be strong for my family."
YoungBoy got into therapist mode, asking, "What makes you happy?"
"What make me happy is knowing the fact that out of the history of my motherfucking family life, I was the n***a that did it," Gille replied. "I was the n***a that said, 'Naw, the next generation ain't gon' be fucked up. 'Cause I'm leaving something."
Gillie, who was a pallbearer during his son's funeral at The Met Philadelphia, shared on The Pivot Podcast in September that preparing his son's body under Islamic tradition made him a man.
“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” Gillie explained. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.”
He continued, “It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, you know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”
Last month, Complex was invited to visit YoungBoy's home in Utah, where we got a rare look at his recording process and explained how he never got one of the Supreme shirts from his sold-out collaboration with the brand.