Twista and Gun Drummer Perform "Overnight Celebrity" to Gun Shots

Twista and Gun Drummer had a random linkup that got mixed reactions online.

On Friday, the Chicago rhymer posted a backyard rendition of his 2004 Kanye West-produced hit "Overnight Celebrity," with assistance from musician and rifle enthusiast Gun Drummer, née Nate Wilkinson. The clip begins with Drummer, er, drumming to the song's chipmunk soul introduction while Twista rhymes on top of a picnic table.

At the 1:30 mark of the 4-minute video, Gun Drummer grabs his heavy metal, shooting to the "Overnight Celebrity" beat.