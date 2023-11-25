Twista and Gun Drummer Perform "Overnight Celebrity" to Gun Shots

Twista and Gun Drummer had a random linkup that got mixed reactions online.
On Friday, the Chicago rhymer posted a backyard rendition of his 2004 Kanye West-produced hit "Overnight Celebrity," with assistance from musician and rifle enthusiast Gun Drummer, née Nate Wilkinson. The clip begins with Drummer, er, drumming to the song's chipmunk soul introduction while Twista rhymes on top of a picnic table.
At the 1:30 mark of the 4-minute video, Gun Drummer grabs his heavy metal, shooting to the "Overnight Celebrity" beat.
The match caught hip-hop fans off guard, although Andrew Barber of Chicago music blog Fake Shore Drive explained that the rapper is now in the firearms business.
And it's true, aside from rapping, and occasional ventriloquism, Twista's a certified gun coach who owns a venture called The Gun Camp. "Our mission is to assist millions of households, business owners, and citizens that seek the freedom to protect themselves responsibly in the state of Illinois, as well as the Chicago area with gaining a deeper understanding of firearms, and how to utilize their skills in various professional, law enforcement and military career fields," reads a description on The Gun Camp website.
As for Gun Drummer, the musician has also shot semi-automatic rifles to song covers by Slipknot, Kid Rock and, unexpectedly, Mariah Carey.
"I think that it's just so fun and people can't resist it," Gun Drummer said in a 2020 interview. "I've seen countless comments where people are like, 'Wow, I really hate guns,' or 'I love this,' or, 'Wow, why do people love this so much? I feel guilty.'"
He continued, "We've got metal, which we love, and then it's got firearms that are massacring anybody or they're not being used in a crime. They're being used safely for recreation, and I think it's just the perfect mix to where it kind of disarms people.