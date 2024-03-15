Tierra Whack Returns With 'World Wide Whack,' Her First Full-Length Project in 6 Years

The paint on Tierra Whack's colorful world is slowly peeling back to reveal something much darker underneath on her full-length debut World Wide Whack.

The project arrives nearly six years after her ambitious visual album Whack World made waves. World Wide Whack, a fitting title to expand the Philly rapper's multi-sensory multiverse, was preceded by the bubbly single "Shower Song" and the introspective "27 Club." The name takes a cue from the infamous club that refers to multiple influential people who all died at 27, including Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain. Whack positions herself in the middle of it all, writing on Instagram, "I was in a dark place for a long time, and no one knew. I found my way out and made a choice to keep living."