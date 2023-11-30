Teairra Mari Threatens to Beat Up Keri Hilson After Years Long Feud

Teairra Mari is ready for war with Keri Hilson.
Last month, the "Pretty Girl Rock" singer-songwriter was a guest on Tank and J. Valentine-hosted podcast R&B Money, where during the 'I Ain't Saying No Names' segment around the 1-hour and 50-minute mark, she alluded to having issues with Mari.
Without calling out Mari by name, Hilson detailed that the singer attended her show and sat front-row with her arms folded the entire time.
“She didn’t want to be there and it was very obvious, and I felt disrespected by that,” Hilson said on R&B Money. “So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something and we almost got to scrapping….it could’ve got real ugly.”
Hilson also deemed Mari "pretty insignificant at this point," and the clip riled up Mari on Instagram. “So now, Keri! what’s up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a** when I see you,” she wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk. “I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar bitch!!”
The two were friendly in the past, with Mari attending the album release party for Hilson's sophomore album, In A Perfect World, in 2009. But one year later, Mari seemed to reference Hilson on DJ Scream TV, when answering if she's even been "tried" by someone, clarifying that it wasn't her former Roc-A-Fella labelmate Rihanna.
“I was getting calls because my cousin was watching my dog,” Mari said at the 1:15-minute mark. “In the midst, I’m bobbing still, enjoying the show, actually. So, we go backstage and…I’m like, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice show! Hi, how are you?’ and she looked at my hand.”
Calling Hilson (who she didn't name on-camera) "a little stanky," Mari added, "If that happened again, I’d been slapped the bitch."