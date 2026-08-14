Steven Tyler Reportedly Seeks to Block 1975 Abortion Evidence at Sexual Abuse Trial

Steven Tyler has reportedly made a pre-trial move to withhold abortion evidence from jurors as his civil sexual abuse case heads to court later this month.

According to TMZ, the Aerosmith frontman filed legal documents asking the court to exclude any reference to a 1975 abortion from trial proceedings. His legal team argues the procedure took place in Massachusetts after accuser Julia Holcomb had already turned 18 and that the procedure has no connection to the sexual assault allegations that Holcomb has made.

If the court allows the 1975 abortion into evidence, Tyler’s lawyers will reportedly seek permission to counter with details about a second abortion Holcomb underwent in 1979, when she was pregnant with another man's child.

In their filing, Tyler's attorneys wrote that "the fact that [Julia] voluntarily underwent a second abortion is probative as to the emotional distress she alleges she suffered from the 1975 abortion, and because [Julia] admits both abortions were traumatic, provides a possible alternative cause of her alleged mental condition."

Holcomb has maintained that her 1975 abortion was "extremely traumatic and contributed to the emotional distress damages she is claiming in this matter," per the filing. Tyler's legal team say the later procedure should be admitted "to put everything in context."