D'Angelo's Son Feels 'Cheated' By Father's Death: 'I Was Excited for What the Future Held'

Swayvo Twain, the son of late R&B legends D’Angelo and Angie Stone, spoke about the devastation of losing his parents in an ABC News Live special this week. While sitting with anchor Rocsi Diaz, Twain, real name Michael Archer Jr., spoke about his late parents on Love & Neo-Soul: Honoring the Legacy of D'Angelo. Around the 19-minute mark, Twain spoke on his father receiving a musical tribute at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards and called the moment “bittersweet.” “In my mind I can’t help but [to] put mom and my father together,” Twain said. “So in my mind, I’m like, why not honor them both together?”

The musician also shared pictures of him with his parents, including one of them attending his high school graduation. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen my dad smile this hard,” he said while looking at a black and white photo of his parents. Twain also recalled knowing that his father was sick as early as June 2025, just five months before the vocalist lost his battle to pancreatic cancer at 51 years old. Stone died following a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama at 63 years old last March. “I had just called him, his voice sounded weak,” Twain explained. “But he was still trying to talk to me. I’m like, ‘Pops, you good? What’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, son, I’m in the hospital.’”

Twain went on to share that he’s attending therapy after the sudden passings of D’Angelo and Stone. His father also has a daughter, Imani Archer, 26, and son, Morocco, 15, from two other relationships.

“I feel cheated in a sense,” Twain said. “Especially with my father. I was excited for what the future held for us.” Elsewhere, the musician said his father “left a stamp on the world.” “He really gave us something that meant something to people and lasted the test of time.”

Twain commemorated Stone and D’Angelo’s birthdays in December and February, respectively, with moving Instagram posts; and attended the 2026 Grammys with his siblings after an initial misunderstanding over being invited.