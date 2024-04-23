Scarface Recalls 2Pac Playing Cop Prank on Him During First Visit to LA: 'He Just Blew My F**king High'

2Pac once pulled a prank on Scarface that the Houston rap legend still remembers to this day.
The Geto Boys member recalled the hilarious moment during a recent performance on his Behind the Desk Experience tour, while performing his 1997 classic "Mary Jane." After wrapping up the marijuana-inspired song, Scarface paid tribute to his late friend, who pretended to be a cop during Scarface's first visit to Los Angeles.
“First time I got to California, I’m in LA, smoking LA weed. We ain’t ever had no shit like this before,” he said. “I’m living in Burbank and recording the Untouchable album. It’s my first time getting high with some LA chronic."
He continued, “My homeboy pull up on me man; he got a black Hummer with a fucking siren and loudspeaker on it. I’m in my apartment in Burbank high as fuck for the first time ever, and they come up and they go, ‘Brad Jordan, we know you’re in there, come out with your hands up.’"
The "cop" using Scarface's government name was enough to spook him while he was under the influence.
“I’m on the couch like this, and my motherfucking high says [motions walking away gesture]... He just blew my fucking high, man, and he wanted to go to the studio and record, right? He wanted me to ride in this Hummer with him. I’m not going anywhere with him because he does not have a driver’s license. And he can’t drive at all," he shared with fans.
The memory provided a perfect set up for Scarface to perform his 2Pac collaboration "Smile," released just months after the rapper was tragically gunned down in Las Vegas.
"It's gonna be some stuff you gonna see that's gonna make it hard for you to smile," Scarface said. "But I just want you to know, but through all that and the pain, you got to keep ya head up."
Suge Knight recently discussed 2Pac and Scarface's friendship on his podcast, sharing that he was "joyful" when the two recorded "Smile."