Patti LaBelle Gets Calls from Ariana Grande and Beyoncé for Advice

"So I hope that I can always give information to my babies," the iconic diva added with a smile. "Because that's what I do."

LaBelle was handpicked by Grande to introduce the Sweetener artist as Woman of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Explaining that she met Grande when the two sang "Proud Mary" for former President Barack Obama at the White House, LaBelle described Grande as a “young woman who has it all. She’s soulful, strong, and she’s just sensational—she’s all that and a bag of chips.”

While it's uncertain if the aforementioned singers contacted LaBelle after her awkward Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards, the "Lady Marmalade" singer has also recently made Cardi B "super starstruck." In time for the holidays, the two have paired up for their respective Good Life pies and Whipshots brands earlier this month, per People.