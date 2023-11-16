Patti LaBelle Gets Calls from Ariana Grande and Beyoncé for Advice

Patti LaBelle is the self-proclaimed "OG" for some modern pop divas. The "Godmother of Soul,'"79, was on the red carpet for CMT Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music on Tuesday night, where she chatted with ET about making a "difference" for female artists, and explained that she's advised the likes of Queen Bey and an upcoming Wicked star.
"They do they call me for information. I'm the OG, I'm 79, and all my little girls like Ledisi and Fantasia and Beyoncé... and Ariana Grande... they all call me," LaBelle said, adding, "for information about things that they're going through, that I've been through."
"So I hope that I can always give information to my babies," the iconic diva added with a smile. "Because that's what I do."
LaBelle was handpicked by Grande to introduce the Sweetener artist as Woman of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Explaining that she met Grande when the two sang "Proud Mary" for former President Barack Obama at the White House, LaBelle described Grande as a “young woman who has it all. She’s soulful, strong, and she’s just sensational—she’s all that and a bag of chips.”
While it's uncertain if the aforementioned singers contacted LaBelle after her awkward Tina Turner tribute at the 2023 BET Awards, the "Lady Marmalade" singer has also recently made Cardi B "super starstruck." In time for the holidays, the two have paired up for their respective Good Life pies and Whipshots brands earlier this month, per People.
“I've been her mother in my mind for a long time because she's just all that and a bag of chips. And I'm all that and a bag of chips,” LaBelle told the publication.
“I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!” Cardi added. “I’m super starstruck. I’m on my best behavior.”