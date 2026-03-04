Monaleo Cancels Two Tour Dates Due to Medical Emergency: 'Listen to Your Body'

Houston rapper Monaleo shocked fans with the news that she had to cancel two dates of her Who Did the Body Tour for health reasons.
On Tuesday (March 3), the “Sexy Soulaan” posted a notice to her fans that after performing 25 shows, she would be canceling the Memphis and New Orleans dates of her current tour.
The 24-year-old said she was forced to cut the shows due to a medical emergency that required her to have surgery.
“I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it's honestly going to be a day-by-day process. I'm listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time.”
The rapper added that her “main priority is getting better,” while her team will “communicate any changes as soon as possible.”
The Who Did the Body Tour is currently scheduled to resume on Saturday, March 6, at the House of Blues in Houston.
Monaleo later elaborated on her recent health issues, explaining that she had felt a “sharp pain” in her lower abdomen the day before. The pain worsened, and upon going to the emergency room, doctors discovered that Monaleo had developed an “inflamed cyst” that caused abdominal bleeding.
“Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process :(“ she continued. “Still hospitalized here in memphis waiting to be released so i can get back home and recover.”
The rapper also apologized to fans who had planned to see her perform live and assured that her team will provide refunds.
“I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she wrote. “I do want to say this though : listen to your body when things are off . As a person who hates ER’s and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse .”
Monaleo followed by writing that she wanted to be “transparent” with her fans and wouldn’t cancel a gig unless the issue was “severe.”
“Also taking this as an opportunity to tell yall to again , listen to your body!!!!!!! if something feels off IT IS!!!!!” she concluded.
After her Houston tour date, Monaleo is set to perform 11 remaining shows before concluding her run on April 21 in Birmingham, Alabama. The rapper is also slated to support Summer Walker on her upcoming Still Finally Over It Tour, which begins May 26.