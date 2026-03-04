Monaleo Cancels Two Tour Dates Due to Medical Emergency: 'Listen to Your Body'

Houston rapper Monaleo shocked fans with the news that she had to cancel two dates of her Who Did the Body Tour for health reasons.

On Tuesday (March 3), the “Sexy Soulaan” posted a notice to her fans that after performing 25 shows, she would be canceling the Memphis and New Orleans dates of her current tour.

The 24-year-old said she was forced to cut the shows due to a medical emergency that required her to have surgery.

“I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it's honestly going to be a day-by-day process. I'm listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time.”

The rapper added that her “main priority is getting better,” while her team will “communicate any changes as soon as possible.”