Music

Monaleo Cancels Two Tour Dates Due to Medical Emergency: 'Listen to Your Body'

After performing 25 shows on her Who Did the Body Tour, the Houston rapper was forced to cancel her Memphis and New Orleans dates.

Monaleo performs during Monaleo: Who Did The Body Tour at Tabernacle on February 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia
Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images

Houston rapper Monaleo shocked fans with the news that she had to cancel two dates of her Who Did the Body Tour for health reasons.

On Tuesday (March 3), the “Sexy Soulaan” posted a notice to her fans that after performing 25 shows, she would be canceling the Memphis and New Orleans dates of her current tour.

The 24-year-old said she was forced to cut the shows due to a medical emergency that required her to have surgery.

“I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it's honestly going to be a day-by-day process. I'm listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time.”

The rapper added that her “main priority is getting better,” while her team will “communicate any changes as soon as possible.”

The Who Did the Body Tour is currently scheduled to resume on Saturday, March 6, at the House of Blues in Houston.

Monaleo later elaborated on her recent health issues, explaining that she had felt a “sharp pain” in her lower abdomen the day before. The pain worsened, and upon going to the emergency room, doctors discovered that Monaleo had developed an “inflamed cyst” that caused abdominal bleeding.

“Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process :(“ she continued. “Still hospitalized here in memphis waiting to be released so i can get back home and recover.”

The rapper also apologized to fans who had planned to see her perform live and assured that her team will provide refunds.

“I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she wrote. “I do want to say this though : listen to your body when things are off . As a person who hates ER’s and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse .”

Monaleo followed by writing that she wanted to be “transparent” with her fans and wouldn’t cancel a gig unless the issue was “severe.”

“Also taking this as an opportunity to tell yall to again , listen to your body!!!!!!! if something feels off IT IS!!!!!” she concluded.

After her Houston tour date, Monaleo is set to perform 11 remaining shows before concluding her run on April 21 in Birmingham, Alabama. The rapper is also slated to support Summer Walker on her upcoming Still Finally Over It Tour, which begins May 26.

Related Stories

The image features a collage of rappers like JID, Young Dro, G Herbo and Cardi B with vibrant colors and text reading "The best of 2025."
Music

The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025

From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo269 days ago
A collage of four images labeled "Best of 2025," featuring Kehlani in a chair, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Karol G
Music

The 50 Best Songs of 2025

From comeback singles from Justin Bieber and the Clipse to breakouts from newcomers like EsDeeKid and Olivia Dean, these are the best songs of 2025.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo281 days ago
A man squatting against an orange background, wearing a bandana, black hoodie, and brown boots.
Music

10 Young Rappers Proving Lyricism Still Matters

We’re in an era where lyricism isn’t always a priority for young rappers. That’s why we’re highlighting artists 25 and under who prove bars still have a place in hip-hop.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo359 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App