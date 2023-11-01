Lil Wayne Reacts to Ciara's 'Female Weezy' Costume: 'You Killed It!'

It's safe to say that Ciara won Halloween to Lil Wayne.
The rap veteran saluted Ciara for her costume tribute, which also bears an uncanny resemblance to fellow Young Money artist Nicki Minaj in the "Y.U. Mad" video. Wearing baggy camo pants, long blonde faux locs and face tattoos, Ciara got high praise from the "Kat Food" rapper.
“Ci Ci you killed it!!!!!!! I fkn luv it,” Weezy tweeted.
Surprisingly, Ciara and Weezy have yet to officially collaborate, although the singer and Minaj linked up in 2013 for "I'm Out." The single, along with their non-single collaboration "Livin' It Up," appeared on Ciara's eponymous fifth album. Ciara also connected with Minaj on "I'm Legit" from the rapper's 2012 deluxe album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up. In 2007, Weezy gave an unofficial remix to Ciara's "Promise" on his mixtape Da Drought 3.
In an interview with The Shade Room last month, Ciara – who's currently expecting her fourth child – named Lil Wayne as one of her dream collaborations.
“I really want to do a song with Lil Wayne. Weezy F. Baby. I’m like, let me put it into the universe," the singer said when asked about artists she wanted to work with. Because the tongue is powerful. Weezy F. Baby please say the baby. Work with CiCi, it’s going to be crazy!”