Lil Wayne Reacts to Ciara's 'Female Weezy' Costume: 'You Killed It!'

Surprisingly, Ciara and Weezy have yet to officially collaborate, although the singer and Minaj linked up in 2013 for "I'm Out." The single, along with their non-single collaboration "Livin' It Up," appeared on Ciara's eponymous fifth album. Ciara also connected with Minaj on "I'm Legit" from the rapper's 2012 deluxe album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up. In 2007, Weezy gave an unofficial remix to Ciara's "Promise" on his mixtape Da Drought 3.