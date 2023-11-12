Joe Budden Says He Was 'Concerned' About Kodak Black Following Rapper's 'Drink Champs' Interview

Joe Budden is the latest person to express his concerns regarding Kodak Black's behavior lately, especially after his viral appearance on Drink Champs in October.

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper spoke about all the instances where Kodak displayed questionable behavior and claimed his Drink Champs interview wasn't the start of it all. Over the years, Kodak had frequent run-ins with the law and worried fans with videos such as in June when he was recorded sitting on the floor shirtless and looking disheveled while rambling about several topics.

"Kodak Black looked like pure shit on Drink Champs," Budden said. "And he looked like shit when he was wiggling around on the floor, talking to himself in the dark when his man was taping him … didn't look the greatest when he dodged that bullet from two feet away that we all watched."

He continued, "The internet pick funny times to be concerned about people. I've been concerned about him for the last year."