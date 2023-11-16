Kirk Franklin Refers Step Stool From His Driver, Hilariously Hops Into Car

Kirk Franklin held onto faith while hopping into a vehicle over the weekend.
An Instagram post from the gospel vocalist showed Franklin, 53, preparing to go to his hotel, likely after a stop on The Reunion Tour, after he was offered a step stool from his chauffeur.
"So, I’m getting ready to head to the hotel and I was trying to get into the truck and I noticed there was a little height for me. I don’t even know this driver…but this negro says, ‘I got a stepping stool’…and he grinning!" Franklin joked in the clip.
“He had the audacity to pull this out so that I can get into this car,” the "Revolution" artist continued while pointing at the stool. “Boy, I’m trying to keep it together. Cause you know I love Jesus, but every now and then…”
The hilarious moment made for a religious lesson, as Franklin captioned the post with a message about humility. "Some of you can be so prideful that you don’t allow others to give you a step up when they see life has cut you short… humble yourself so you don’t slide out of the vehicles sent to take you to your next season," he wrote. "Oh I feel a word right now! To go high sometimes you gotta get low. Jump up and Be Blessed."
The laugh was timely for Franklin, who faced a life-changing situation this year when he met his biological father, Richard Hubbard, for the first time. Franklin, who was adopted by a distinct relative at four, believed his father to be someone different, as told the by artist's absentee biological mother. Ahead of his latest album, Father's Day, Franklin released a documentary about meeting Hubbard and reconciling with his eldest son, Kerrion.