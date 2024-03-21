Watch Cardi B and Keith Lee Try Viral Noodles Dish in Another Taste Testing

Cardi B and Keith Lee tried burgers and immediately wanted more food. But this time, it was a viral noodle dish.
Shortly after Cardi had her first try of one of Keith Lee's favorite L.A. restaurants, Easy Street Burgers, the two dove into carbonara-flavored Buldak noodles, a favorite amongst viral foodies.
"Alright guys, so I've been seeing these Buldak carbonara-flavored noodles all over TikTok, all over social media," Cardi began.
After sharing that she drove 30 minutes to find the noodles, she added, "I don't know, I'm a little bit harsh when it comes to noodles. I know someone that's actually harsher, and if you guys say that this is good and it's overrated, we're gonna tell you the truth."
Lee then strolls into the video with his signature phrase, "I got it, let's try it and rate it one through ten."
Claiming that he "means no harm" and doesn't have "malicious intent," Lee seemed skeptical about the noodles before both he and Cardi said they'd be sharing their "personal opinion."
"I ain't gon' cut it no other way, I'ma be honest," Lee continued.
While Cardi put the noodles in a pot of water, both noticed that the noodles were "thicker" than usual before letting them cook. After they were finished, Cardi topped the noodles with Lactaid milk, mozzarella cheese, Buldak hot sauce, and carbonara seasoning. Cardi decided to only use half the hot sauce packet to "taste the carbonara more."
Lee stirred the noodles, hilariously making suggestive comments like "Aw yeah, that's that real thick sauce," and "I ain't gon' lie, I do love that sound," while a taken aback Cardi laughed.
Giving each other a toast with their forks, both downed their first helping before sharing their critiques. "Maybe it's the milk–it's like, overly creamy to me," Lee said.
The TikTok food reviewer went on to admit that the dish was spicy, while Cardi said that her first try was "not bad." After the "Like What" rapper gave the meal a 6, Lee followed with a 6.3, maybe a 6.4, adding that the spiciness made him want to sneeze. "It's a fun product," Cardi said. "It's fun. It's cool."
In a TikTok recorded on the same day, Cardi and Lee gave a more favorable review for Easy Street Burgers.
As we near the release of Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, we'll stay tuned to see if she and Lee get together for another meal.