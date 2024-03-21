Watch Cardi B and Keith Lee Try Viral Noodles Dish in Another Taste Testing

Cardi B and Keith Lee tried burgers and immediately wanted more food. But this time, it was a viral noodle dish.

Shortly after Cardi had her first try of one of Keith Lee's favorite L.A. restaurants, Easy Street Burgers, the two dove into carbonara-flavored Buldak noodles, a favorite amongst viral foodies.

"Alright guys, so I've been seeing these Buldak carbonara-flavored noodles all over TikTok, all over social media," Cardi began.

After sharing that she drove 30 minutes to find the noodles, she added, "I don't know, I'm a little bit harsh when it comes to noodles. I know someone that's actually harsher, and if you guys say that this is good and it's overrated, we're gonna tell you the truth."

Lee then strolls into the video with his signature phrase, "I got it, let's try it and rate it one through ten."

Claiming that he "means no harm" and doesn't have "malicious intent," Lee seemed skeptical about the noodles before both he and Cardi said they'd be sharing their "personal opinion."

"I ain't gon' cut it no other way, I'ma be honest," Lee continued.