Baltimore Pastor Praises ‘New Gospel Artist’ GloRilla While Using “Tomorrow” Lyrics in His Sermon

There's nothing like the good word. The good word of GloRilla that is.

The rapper's lyrics have made their way to the pulpit via Baltimore-based pastor Rev. Melech E. M. Thomas. In video of a recent sermon he delivered at Payne Memorial A.M.E. Church, Thomas uplifted wise words from the rapper's chart topping track "Tomorrow."

"This is why I love, I love, I love good gospel music. I love good gospel music, and there's this new gospel artist. Some of you might know her, some of you don't, but her name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods," Rev. Thomas began, referring to GloRilla's legal name.

Thomas goes on to cite the song's chorus, while preaching about the promise and hope of tomorrow.

"Some of you might know her as GloRilla," he continued. "GloRilla has a song called 'Tomorrow' and she makes this statement that blesses me; she says, 'Everyday the sun don't shine, but that's why I love tomorrow.' And I'm talking to some people that life ain't been the kindest to you, but you understand that what big mama said all the time: that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. That every day is not good, but as long as I can make it to tomorrow, something can turn around."