2Pac and Biggie's Signed Fingerprint Cards From Their Arrests Up for $225,000 Auction

Archival pieces from the hands of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. are being auctioned for a whopping six figures.
According to TMZ, autograph dealing website Moments in Time has photographs and signed fingerprints from the rappers' respective 1995 arrests up for auction, in addition to 2Pac's never-before-seen mugshot and prison I.D. from the same year. For $225,000 per item, 2Pac and Biggie fans can score the memorabilia.
Listed under 2Pac's birth name Lesane Parish Crooks, the rapper's mugshot is from his 1995 arrest, where he was alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman named Ayanna Jackson. Although the All Eyez on Me artist faced an eighteen months to four-and-a-half prison sentence, Shakur only served nine months before his release in October 1995, just days after he signed to Death Row Records.
Biggie's signed fingerprint card and mugshot have him listed under his birth name Christopher Wallace and stems from his June 1995 arrest in Philadelphia. The "Juicy" rapper was on a fugitive warrant from Camden, New Jersey, where he was alleged to have assaulted a man and stolen his jewelry, pager and cell phone. Charged with aggravated assault and robbery, the latter charge was eventually dropped.
The 2Pac memorabilia is one of many to be auctioned over the years, including his gold and ruby diamond crown ring being nabbed by Drake for $1 million in August. The piece, auctioned by Sotheby's is also considered to be the most valuable hip-hop artifact to be sold at an auction.
"This one-of-a-kind, custom ring was meticulously designed by Pac and is among the final products of his boundless creative energy—a unique artifact from a period of time that is a testament to his enduring influence on hip-hop," stated Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby's Global Head of Science and Popular Culture.