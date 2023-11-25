2Pac and Biggie's Signed Fingerprint Cards From Their Arrests Up for $225,000 Auction

Biggie's signed fingerprint card and mugshot have him listed under his birth name Christopher Wallace and stems from his June 1995 arrest in Philadelphia. The "Juicy" rapper was on a fugitive warrant from Camden, New Jersey, where he was alleged to have assaulted a man and stolen his jewelry, pager and cell phone. Charged with aggravated assault and robbery, the latter charge was eventually dropped.

The 2Pac memorabilia is one of many to be auctioned over the years, including his gold and ruby diamond crown ring being nabbed by Drake for $1 million in August. The piece, auctioned by Sotheby's is also considered to be the most valuable hip-hop artifact to be sold at an auction.