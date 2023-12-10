Childish Gambino Shares Cryptic Instagram Post

What's interesting to note is that the video is hidden behind a private @ChildishGambino Instagram account. While the legitimacy of the account is to be questioned because there's no verification checkmark, the account was previously used to announce the Swarm EP.

The visual itself is taken from the intro to Glover's Deep Web tour in support of Because the Internet, which celebrates its tenth anniversary on the day it was posted. This could mean that Glover is releasing tour visuals, reissues, or possibly unreleased songs from the sessions. What might be less likely is an anniversary tour, although we might get new music sooner than we think.