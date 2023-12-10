Childish Gambino Shares Cryptic Instagram Post

Donald Glover, who releases music under his stage name Childish Gambino, appears to be teasing something interesting.
In a 20 second video posted to Instagram shortly after a surprise Instagram Live, cheering can be heard in the background over distorted imagery of pillars and what looks like a fireplace.
What's interesting to note is that the video is hidden behind a private @ChildishGambino Instagram account. While the legitimacy of the account is to be questioned because there's no verification checkmark, the account was previously used to announce the Swarm EP.
The visual itself is taken from the intro to Glover's Deep Web tour in support of Because the Internet, which celebrates its tenth anniversary on the day it was posted. This could mean that Glover is releasing tour visuals, reissues, or possibly unreleased songs from the sessions. What might be less likely is an anniversary tour, although we might get new music sooner than we think.
In an interview with Complex, Glover said new music under his Childish Gambino moniker could "be clear sooner rather than later."
Among Glover's other recent endeavors include the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, multiple Star Wars projects, the titular role in the reprise of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and confirmation that he will be in the upcoming Community movie to reprise his role as Troy Barnes.