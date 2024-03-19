6 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in J. Cole’s New Vlog

There’s a lot to unpack in the second volume of J. Cole’s ‘Might Delete This Later’ video series. Here are some things you might have missed.

Mar 19, 2024
YouTube
YouTube

J. Cole just released the second installment of his Might Delete This Later video series, and it’s full of easter eggs, callbacks to previous eras, and snippets of new music.

The first episode of Might Delete This Later, which he uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 21, included footage of Cole in the studio with Tay Keith, clips of him traveling with Drake across the country, and even a new snippet of unreleased music. Now Vol. 2 continues that format, featuring more footage of Cole working on music during the tour, some throwbacks to his Born Sinner era, and a lot of snippets of new music that will hopefully be featured on his forthcoming album The Fall Off. 

In the video, Cole reveals that he’s made “6 iterations” of the album at this point because of how long he’s been working on it, and if these episodes are any indicator of the quality of the album, fans are going to be eating well this year.

There’s a lot to unpack throughout the 11-minute clip, so here are 6 Easter eggs you might have missed in J. Cole’s Might Delete Later Vol. 2.

Lil Cole makes a return

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

This is a deep cut reference for all the OG Dreamville fans. Back in 2008, Cole pitched up his voice using Auto-Tune and created Lil Cole, a hilarious alter ego that would pop up on skits at the end of Born Sinner’s “Forbidden Fruit” and again on KOD’s “Brackets.” Lil Cole makes a physical appearance at the 2:10 mark of Might Delete Later Vol. 2, taking his turn as videographer as he captures footage of Cole in the studio and on tour, before introducing Dreamville’s new Indie 5000 basketball sneaker.

He’s paying homage to classic S.M.A.C.K DVDs

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Cole is paying homage to classic S.M.A.C.K DVDs with the creative direction on these Might Delete Later videos. S.M.A.C.K (an acronym for Streets, Music, Arts, Culture, and Knowledge) DVDs were videos that gave fans a raw look into the lives of their favorite rappers, featuring everything from freestyles to beefs to unfiltered interviews. The shaky, handheld VCR aesthetics fit the content that Cole has been including in these videos, like throwback clips of him in what looks like his Sideline Story era back in the early 2010s, paired with camcorder shots of his adventures on his current joint tour with Drake. S.M.A.C.K DVDs might be a thing of the past now that we’re in the age of the internet, but they clearly influenced Cole here.

He’s making a lot of his own beats again

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

At the end of Might Delete Later Vol. 1, Cole talks about wanting to tap back into his beat-making bag, and the episode ends with an old clip of him making the beat for Born Sinner’s “She Knows.” Vol. 2 picks up right where the last vlog left off, with Cole making a new beat for the album and showing how his production skills have improved. He’s been making his own beats since the beginning of his career, handling the heavy lifting for several of his albums, including Born Sinner, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, and more, but he wasn’t all over the production credits on The Off-Season in the same way he’s been in the past. The footage in Might Delete Later Vol. 2 makes it clear that although he’s still tapping outside producers like Boi1da, Conductor Williams, and Metro Boomin (all of whom make cameo appearances or were named-dropped on either episode), he’s also taking on a lot of the beat-making himself. This could be a hint that we’ll be hearing a lot more Cole-produced beats on The Fall Off.

There are half a dozen new music snippets

‘The Fall Off’ is being completed on the road with Drake

J. Cole has made it clear that he’s been working on this album for some time now, saying that he has at least “6 iterations” of it already during the vlog. Thanks to new footage provided throughout the video, it appears as though Cole has been actively finishing the album while traveling with Drake on their Big As The What extended tour through secondary market cities. Various tour stops, including Nashville, Cleveland, and Buffalo, are featured in this episode, and in one clip, Drake also says that “it feels like I’m watching this album unfold.” Other rappers who appeared throughout the tour also make cameos in the vlog like Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Benny Butcher, and Central Cee.

Cole tapped Cam’ron again and raps on another Diplomats beat

Twitter: @ComplexMusic
J. Cole has a documented love for Dipset. Longtime fans may recall when Cole freestyled over The Diplomats’ iconic “I Really Mean It” beat over a decade ago, and he just reignited that feeling again when he teased a snippet of himself spitting “I’m Ready” at the end of the vlog. The snippet features new intro adlibs from Cam’ron, which comes after Killa linked up with Cole for The Off Season to deliver the emphatic intro to the album’s first song “95 south,” and now it looks like he could be returning to intro in The Fall Off as well.

Latest in Music