What's On Our Playlist: Naomi Sharon, Lil Wayne, Rob49, And More

From Naomi Sharon to Lil Wayne, Rob49, and Joey Bada$$, here's what's on the Complex music staff's playlist.

Jan 19, 2024
As the first month of 2024 dwindles, there are some new music releases you should definitely check out. New Orleans rappers Lil Wayne and Rob 49 joined forces on the new gritty collaboration, “Wassam Baby.” Blxst is back with “Heart Ain’t Empty,” a record that handles themes of loss and vulnerability. And Joey Bada$$ and Kaycyy united on their seductive record “Passports & Suitcases.” Plus, stellar new songs from the unlikely yet seamless duo Faye Webster and Lil Yachty, and more.


Check out the best new music below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here


Lil Wayne & Rob49, “Wassam Baby”

“Wassam Baby” is a gritty record with a dirty South flair that finds rising star Rob 49 uniting with New Orleans legend Lil Wayne. The track feels like it could’ve easily been released today or 20 years ago under Cash Money. On the track, Rob49 delivers a raunchy verse with a rhythmic flow over MacFly production. Lil Wayne matches Rob’s energy with a dizzying verse that finds him also spitting sexually charged lyrics like, “Round me, these bitches lose control, finders keepers, baby.” “Wassam Baby” is a fusion of a familiar sound with a refreshing take, which is why it works. —Jessica McKinney

Naomi Sharon, “Nothing Sweeter”

“Nothing Sweeter” is the latest single from OVO sweetheart Naomi Sharon, showcasing her melty vocals on  a romantic guitar-led track. We’ve heard her on similar past tracks like “Regardless” and “Myrrh,” but this time, listeners get an even more stripped-down song. She sings with warmth: "Nothing sweeter than this, Nothing hits, mm, like the first kiss." The acoustic vibe allows Sharon’s dulcet tones, range, and lyrics to really shine. For all the lovebirds out there, this song should be on rotation. —Viviane Feldman

Blxst, “Heart Ain't Empty”

“Heart Ain’t Empty” begins softly, soothing listeners with a melody of piano keys. Within seconds of the piano loop , Blxst slides on the track with his distinct and soulful vocals. On the track, Blxst sits in reflective mode as he grapples with the loss of a loved one. “Got me wishin' I could call you still/ Just pick up to reminisce/ I drop a tear for every call that I missed/We used to sit up at the park and just kick shit,” he sings, vulnerability oozing with each line. “Heart Ain’t Empty” is a tough listen for anyone going through a similar situation, but the single’s relatability is also what makes it comforting. —Jessica McKinney

Joey Bada$$ f/ Kaycyy, “Passports & Suitcases”

“Passport & Suitcases” is an ethereal record that sits in between rap and R&B. On the track, Joey Bada$$ delivers autotuned vocals with a seductive flow, singing, “Fuck it, girl, let's take a trip, drop all your shit and let's leave.” KayCyy is also featuring throughout the record, but their tones are so similar, they seem to melt together, making it tough to hear who is who on the track. Nevertheless, “Passports & Suitcases” fittingly persuades listeners to drop everything in search of their next adventure. —Jessica McKinney

Faye Webster and Lil Yachty, “Lego Ring”

Faye Webster teams up with old friend Lil Yachty (they both went to middle school together in Atlanta) on the new track "Lego Ring" for her anticipated album. It's a quick track that changes tempos throughout as it weaves Webster and Yachty's voices into a catchy spell. She goes breathy and pleading, while he warbles on autotune that surprisingly finds a perfect balance of grunge and fun. After listening on repeat, I don't know what a Lego ring is, but I now want one too. —Viviane Feldman

