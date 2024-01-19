What's On Our Playlist: Naomi Sharon, Lil Wayne, Rob49, And More

Complex Original

As the first month of 2024 dwindles, there are some new music releases you should definitely check out. New Orleans rappers Lil Wayne and Rob 49 joined forces on the new gritty collaboration, “Wassam Baby.” Blxst is back with “Heart Ain’t Empty,” a record that handles themes of loss and vulnerability. And Joey Bada$$ and Kaycyy united on their seductive record “Passports & Suitcases.” Plus, stellar new songs from the unlikely yet seamless duo Faye Webster and Lil Yachty, and more.



