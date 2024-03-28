Uber Dragged by Lyft and BeyHive Over 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé Promo

Uber is looking forward to Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter.
The ride-share app took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that it will offer a 16 percent discount on rides, up to $16, with the code 16CARRIAGES. The promo is a nod to Queen B’s January single of the same name.
Riders can use the one-time code from 9 p.m. ET on March 28 to 12 a.m. ET on March 30.
Lyft got in on the fun, replying, “Crumbs were left.”
And while some of the BeyHive celebrated the promo, many called out Uber for its minimal effort.