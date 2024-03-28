Uber Dragged by Lyft and BeyHive Over 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé Promo

Uber is looking forward to Beyoncé’s new album, Cowboy Carter.

The ride-share app took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that it will offer a 16 percent discount on rides, up to $16, with the code 16CARRIAGES. The promo is a nod to Queen B’s January single of the same name.

Riders can use the one-time code from 9 p.m. ET on March 28 to 12 a.m. ET on March 30.