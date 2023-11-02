Tems Looks Back on Spending Two Nights in Ugandan Prison: 'That Was So Scary'

Tems looked back on one of the more frightening moments in her career when she was arrested in Uganda and placed in prison.

The Nigerian singer appeared on Angie Martinez’s show to discuss the incident, which took place in December 2020. Tems had a show in Uganda during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the country was no longer in lockdown. While the concert organizer assured her that they had all the necessary permits for her performance, it seems that they had still broken COVID social distancing regulations.

“We didn’t break the rules but it was basically like set up,” she told Martinez. “After the show, the police came, they weren’t in uniforms. They just knocked on my hotel door—we were eating lunch or dinner, my manager and I. And they just came and said we should follow them … so [my manager] went with them, but they came back upstairs to pick me up.”