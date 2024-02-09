Watch Sukihana Get Upset When Bobbi Althoff Calls Her A 'Musician,' Confusing It With 'Magician'

Did Sukihana really mishear Bobbi Althoff or was she trolling?
Sukihana appeared on The Really Good Podcast, where the pair discussed the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star’s career. When Suki asked Althoff what she knew about her, Althoff responded, at the 4:00 minute mark, “That you’re a musician. That’s why I’m interviewing you today, so I can get to know you.”
“So I’m a musician? What the fuck that mean, make magic or something? What is musician?” Sukihana fired back, seemingly upset.
“I think you’re confusing that,” Althoff said, to which Sukihana responded, “Yeah, I’m not no musician. I make music. … And that’s not all I do. I make music, I act. I’m a a TV star too, a young mogul.”
Althoff kept trying to point out that Sukihana was confusing musician and magician, which prompted the artist/actress to say, “I’m not confusing nothing because you don’t know. You thought that all I was was a magician or whatever the fuck you said.”
Althoff tried to clarify: “I didn’t say magician, Suki, I said musician. … For the record, could you say you don’t think you’re a musician?”
“I’m not none of that,” Sukihana said. “I do music.”
“So in other words, you’re a musician,” Althoff tried once again, to which Suki said, “No, I’m not.”
On Feb. 7, the day after the interview went up on YouTube, Sukihana responded to her conversation with Althoff. “I say who I am and that’s a mogul,” she tweeted.
She then wondered on X, “Why am I trending?” Well, we can probably all guess why.
Fans wondered if she was being serious during the interview, with one X user reminding everyone that the pair are friends. Back in October, Sukihana and Bobbi were seen at a strip club in Atlanta together, with the 26-year-old media personality looking pretty uncomfortable on stage.
