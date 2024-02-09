Watch Sukihana Get Upset When Bobbi Althoff Calls Her A 'Musician,' Confusing It With 'Magician'

“I think you’re confusing that,” Althoff said, to which Sukihana responded, “Yeah, I’m not no musician. I make music. … And that’s not all I do. I make music, I act. I’m a a TV star too, a young mogul.”

Althoff kept trying to point out that Sukihana was confusing musician and magician, which prompted the artist/actress to say, “I’m not confusing nothing because you don’t know. You thought that all I was was a magician or whatever the fuck you said.”

Althoff tried to clarify: “I didn’t say magician, Suki, I said musician. … For the record, could you say you don’t think you’re a musician?”

“I’m not none of that,” Sukihana said. “I do music.”

“So in other words, you’re a musician,” Althoff tried once again, to which Suki said, “No, I’m not.”

On Feb. 7, the day after the interview went up on YouTube, Sukihana responded to her conversation with Althoff. “I say who I am and that’s a mogul,” she tweeted.