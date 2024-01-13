Sexyy Red Conceals Face of Baby Daddy in Maternity Photo Shoot

Sexyy Red is celebrating the end of her pregnancy with a maternity photo shoot.
On Thursday, the rapper, who in October announced she was pregnant with her second baby, hopped on Instagram to share photos of herself alongside what appears to be the father of her unborn child. Sexyy Red blurred the man's face out, so it's unclear who he is.
Hours later, Sexyy Red deleted the photos featuring the unidentified man, though she left up a series of solo shots.
Although this is unconfirmed, alleged father of Sexyy's baby Bricc Baby shared a response to the deleted photos.
The photos arrive days after Sexyy Red provided a pregnancy update, telling fans she was "ready to pop."
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Billboard, Red spoke about touring during her pregnancy. “Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she shared. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”
Sexyy Red continued, “Being pregnant is stressful; it wears your body down. I was tired, but I tried to hide it as much as you possibly could. I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep. Just go home and be with my son and my family. That’s the reason I was hiding.”