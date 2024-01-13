Sexyy Red Conceals Face of Baby Daddy in Maternity Photo Shoot

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Billboard, Red spoke about touring during her pregnancy. “Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she shared. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

Sexyy Red continued, “Being pregnant is stressful; it wears your body down. I was tired, but I tried to hide it as much as you possibly could. I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep. Just go home and be with my son and my family. That’s the reason I was hiding.”