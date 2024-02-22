Rihanna and Jay-Z’s Song "Umbrella" Surpasses Billion Views on YouTube

Rihanna and Jay-Z have earned an elite status on YouTube.

The official video for the pair’s 2007 collab has now surpassed one billion views on the platform since it was uploaded in 2009. “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together/ Told you I’ll be here forever,” RiRi sings. “Said I’ll always be your friend/ Took an oath, I’mma stick it out to the end.”

Hov is seen briefly in the beginning, backed by a group of women wearing hoodies and sunglasses. Rihanna is then seen in a myriad of scenes: dodging water, her whole body painted in silver, and dancing with umbrellas.