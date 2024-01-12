Kenny Mason and Paris Texas Link for “Big Bank,” First Single and Video Off Latest Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album ‘See You Next Year 2’

This is the first single from Pigeons & Planes' second compilation project.

Jan 12, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“Big Bank,” the first single from Pigeons & Planes’ upcoming compilation album, See You Next Year 2, is here.

Featuring Paris Texas and Kenny Mason, and produced by Billy Lemos, the song sees the artists going back-to-back over a muted, synth-laden beat. “Big Bank” and the entire project was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu.

See You Next Year 2 was created in partnership with Big Ass Kids and is distributed by ADA.

Check out the video for "Big Bank" up top and footage of the recording process below. You can also revisit Pigeons & Planes' first See You Next Year compilation—spearheaded by Mike Dean and featuring Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash—right here.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
Pigeons And PlanesKenny MasonRick RubinCompilationBilly LemosNew MusicSee You Next YearParis Texas

Latest in Music