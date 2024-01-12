Kenny Mason and Paris Texas Link for “Big Bank,” First Single and Video Off Latest Pigeons & Planes Compilation Album ‘See You Next Year 2’

“Big Bank,” the first single from Pigeons & Planes’ upcoming compilation album, See You Next Year 2, is here.

Featuring Paris Texas and Kenny Mason, and produced by Billy Lemos, the song sees the artists going back-to-back over a muted, synth-laden beat. “Big Bank” and the entire project was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu.

See You Next Year 2 was created in partnership with Big Ass Kids and is distributed by ADA.

Check out the video for "Big Bank" up top and footage of the recording process below. You can also revisit Pigeons & Planes' first See You Next Year compilation—spearheaded by Mike Dean and featuring Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash—right here.