Offset Addresses Joe Budden's Criticism of Cardi B's New Song, Doesn't Like How 'He Was Trying to Sh*t on Females'

Offset is backing Cardi B.

The former Migos rapper spoke on his relationship with Joe Budden on Club Shay Shay, following Budden’s recent criticism of Cardi’s new track, “Like That (Freestyle).”

“I rock with Joe ‘cause I talked to him on some man-to-man, but I just feel like he’ll kick it with you and then kind of dog you out to the world,” Set told Shannon Sharpe. “Now, it be hard for him to do that ‘cause it’s like the credits don’t be matching. Like the comparisons, the credits that he has don’t be matching.”

He continued, “The credits that he got don’t really, really be matching to the people he be getting on ass. But he do got a word and sometime he say some things that do make sense.”

Offset then touched on Budden’s comment about the “girl rapper wave” being “over.”