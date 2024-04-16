Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Consider Kendrick Lamar a ‘Dangerous’ Lyricist, Bets on Drake In Beef: ‘He Got Bars’

The "Kick, Push" rapper thinks Drizzy is a better rapper than K.Dot.

Apr 16, 2024
Two DJs performing on stage, one in a white shirt and cap and another partially obscured behind equipment
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Two DJs performing on stage, one in a white shirt and cap and another partially obscured behind equipment
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t faze Lupe Fiasco.

During a conversation with Aye Verb, the Chicago native revealed that he places Drake above K.Dot.

“Drake got bars,” Lupe told Verb. “You know that so you know I ain’t capping when I say it. I would give it to Drake. I think Kendrick’s a better technically skilled performer, but I don’t think he’s a better rapper.

Lupe Fiasco tells Ae Verb that Kendrick Lamar ain’t dangerous as a lyricist. He also say that Drake is a better rapper than Kendrick. Full audio below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uoS1Uto7cU

— A.M.K (@Famekom) April 16, 2024
Twitter: @Famekom

When asked if he ever listened to Lamar and thought he was one of the “most dangerous rappers,” Fiasco said, “No,” telling Verb, “You ain’t never felt that.”

Verb disagreed saying Kung-Fu Kenny is, “very surgical with his words.”

The conversation then took a bit of a turn when the “Kick, Push” rapper asked Verb again if he thinks Lamar is "dangerous to you."

“I don’t think none of y’all are dangerous to me. Like you either,” Verb said, before adding, “I’m way more ahead of you though.”

When Fiasco questioned Verb, he doubled down: “Boy, you know you ain’t crazy.”

Fiasco then asked, “Who else believe that Aye Verb is a better rapper than Lupe Fiasco?” before suggesting they should take a poll.

Lupe FiascoDrakeKendrick LamarBeefBars

Latest in Music