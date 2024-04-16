Lupe Fiasco Doesn’t Consider Kendrick Lamar a ‘Dangerous’ Lyricist, Bets on Drake In Beef: ‘He Got Bars’

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t faze Lupe Fiasco.
During a conversation with Aye Verb, the Chicago native revealed that he places Drake above K.Dot.
“Drake got bars,” Lupe told Verb. “You know that so you know I ain’t capping when I say it. I would give it to Drake. I think Kendrick’s a better technically skilled performer, but I don’t think he’s a better rapper.
When asked if he ever listened to Lamar and thought he was one of the “most dangerous rappers,” Fiasco said, “No,” telling Verb, “You ain’t never felt that.”
Verb disagreed saying Kung-Fu Kenny is, “very surgical with his words.”
The conversation then took a bit of a turn when the “Kick, Push” rapper asked Verb again if he thinks Lamar is "dangerous to you."
“I don’t think none of y’all are dangerous to me. Like you either,” Verb said, before adding, “I’m way more ahead of you though.”
When Fiasco questioned Verb, he doubled down: “Boy, you know you ain’t crazy.”
Fiasco then asked, “Who else believe that Aye Verb is a better rapper than Lupe Fiasco?” before suggesting they should take a poll.