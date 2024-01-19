“There's new people that I'm working with like Yachty, of course, who I've learned that we have crazy chemistry on record as well,” Cudi told Zane Lowe for Apple Music at around the 36:30 minute mark above. “There's something going on with me and Yachty…just more music between me and him. We're trying to figure something out.”

Cudi continued, “Every so often I'll work with somebody and be like, ‘Oh my God, he's like me.’ He has powers. Yachty got powers. And when we were sitting there, we must've banged out three, four songs. So there's a little bit more of Yachty on the deluxe and he sounds amazing. His range is crazy. It reminds me [of] what I hoped for the next generation. It reminds me of the type of shit I was on when I was younger and just trying to explore and just be different and not have people knowing my next move.”

Yachty was one of seven creators who spoke to Eric Diep for the 2019 Complex piece “They Reminisce: How Kid Cudi Inspired a Generation,” emphasizing how much Cudder has always inspired him.

“I’m a super-huge fan, and I've been listening to Cudi since I was a kid. ... I’m super appreciative of everything he’s done and for being himself, because it helped me grow up as a man and opened up my creativity," said the Let's Start Here artist. "He’s a big part of why I wanted to act, because he started acting. Even with modeling. I definitely appreciate him for being him so I could be me.”

Cudi released INSANO just last week, boasting features from DJ Drama, Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and XXXTentacion.

Watch Cudi’s entire interview up top.